Thanks to Steve Hoffman, we will see and read a weekly issue of the Cleveland Jewish News. We out-of-towners, Steve and Mel Moses, depend on the paper to keep us up to date about what’s happening in Cleveland, both secular and religious.
Once a week, my CJN arrives and brings me up-to-date about things I would normally experience as part of daily Cleveland. My CJN reading habits are as follows: I start in the rear in the obit section to get up-to-date on my losses. Weekly, obits about friends like Harry Scharf, a business associate, and Steve Gage’s loss were announced in the section among others.
I move forward from there to read letters to the editor and comments about local issues, and from there, well-written issue columns unique to today’s news.
Next comes sports, written by Les Levine, our analyst who writes what’s going on in the world of local, national and international sporting events from a Jewish perspective. Before Les’ column, we read personal columns from local writers who have made aliyah to Israel.
Finally, the paper tells stories of local interest of the day. Where else can a reader find out about what’s happening on the Jewish scene?
Mel Moses
Sarasota, Fla.