What a delightful surprise upon opening the Dec. 20 issue of the Cleveland Jewish News and finding “Dream come true for ‘Mayor of Menorah Park,’” honoring Barry Henkin. There is no one more deserving of honor than Barry.
Both my husband and I are privileged to know him, and, truly, he is, quite simply, just a wonderfully giving and joy-filled human being. It is so gratifying to know that Menorah Park is honoring him for his many years of dedicated service in such a wonderful way by attending a concert of his beloved Reba McEntire with VIP treatment.
Both my husband and I congratulate dear Barry and thank him for the wonderful person he is and all that he has done for so many. God bless you, Barry.
Arline Debelak-Price and Dr. Franklin B. Price
Gates Mills