I was deeply disturbed by Regina Brett’s recent article, “My Moral Stance on Reproductive Choices,” published in the Cleveland Jewish News on Aug. 24. It struck me as highly political and extreme, leaving me wondering why there wasn’t a counterpoint published. I can’t help but question whether the CJN would have given the same platform to a pro-life or pro-Trump article.
Additionally, in our Jewish publication, Regina criticizes Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Umberto Fedeli as immoral individuals. Yet, both have demonstrated deep commitment to our community. DeWine, a staunch supporter of Israel and the Jewish people, even issued an executive order combatting antisemitism. Labeling him as “immoral” in our Jewish newspaper is unwarranted.
Fedeli, a personal friend of mine, has shown great dedication to interfaith understanding. His commitment to tzedakah and aiding those in need, including facilitating medical care through his global network, exemplifies his character. He has generously supported Fuchs Mizrachi School and the Maltz Museum, where he was a speaker at an event honoring Stewart Kohl. Umberto’s close relationships with Jewish figures like Sam Miller highlight his respect for Jewish morals and ethics, often quoting Pope John Paul II in acknowledging the shared history of “Jews as our elder brothers and sisters.”
Accusing him of immorality over his faith-based abortion stance is not only embarrassing, but also a disgrace coming from our Jewish paper. It’s ironic that the very religious freedom Regina critiques is the same freedom that Jews have fought for throughout history.
Yoel Mayerfield
Beachwood