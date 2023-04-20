Congrats to Willoughby’s Fine Arts Association for its long overdue non-youth theatre production of “Diary of Anne Frank” and for casting George Roth – a Jewish icon in the Cleveland professional theater community - in the role of Otto Frank.

Cleveland Jewish News Staff Reporter Becky Raspe’s otherwise wonderful April 13 article notes that the script being performed is “new.” If anything, the often-produced Wendy Kesselman version, first staged in 1997, is merely “newer” and without additional historical revelations. Also, David Malinowski, the chair of performing arts at FAA, draws a connection to Anne’s coming-of-age struggles to many LGBTQIA+ preteens and teenagers. While Kesselman’s version does more to reveal Anne’s new-found sexual awareness than the previous edition (something Frank had edited out), it is by no means specific to the LGBTQIA+ or any other community.

Bob Abelman

Austin, Texas

