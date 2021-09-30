When we go to the polls, often we are indifferent about the school board candidates, especially if we have no children in school. However, this year there is a different twist to Beachwood’s school board race.
The Republicans are looking to build a stronger GOP by inserting once-uninvolved conservative candidates in local races to fight critical race theory, student mask requirements and other culture war issues centered on kids. The Republican Party sees these races as an opportunity to build a pipeline of new political candidates.
There is a slate of three candidates, Dr. Miriam F. Weiss, Kareen Caputo and Valerie Charms Mason, that cause me concern. Charms Mason participated in the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and the others align with her values. I worry about them getting onto the school board because their values are not my values. In addition, only one has a child enrolled in the Beachwood schools, and they would be making policies that do not even affect their own children. These three are part of a concerted effort, across the United States, to get Trump supporters and QAnon followers on school boards.
That is why I am doing what I can to make sure Kim Allamby, Jillian DeLong and Wendy Leatherberry are elected. They are all strong leaders and public school advocates. They will work to bring our community together.
Bonnie Caplan
Beachwood