When I first read the Dec. 9 headline to JNS.org columnist’s Johnathan Tobin’s column, “Trump’s Jewish supporters must condemn and disavow him,” I was shocked but pleased to see that the lapdog has finally nipped at his master. Unfortunately, I then read the column and my happiness turned to (not unexpected) disappointment. Same old Tobin. Same old jingoistic shill for the extreme right whose column inexplicably appears weekly in a respectable publication geared toward a demographic that is decidedly liberal.
While it’s true that Tobin does finally condemn Trump’s association with the two antisemites he invited over to his home, he does so as a one-off aberration and spends far more time denying that Trump is an antisemite, defending him and even spinning an untruth about Trump’s behavior in Charlottesville, Va. He also continues to kiss Trump’s feet praising him as having a “savvy, appreciation of how to deal with gaffes,” and commending him for his “accomplishments.”
Later in his broadside, he makes sure to get his customary attacks in against all things democratic, as if two wrongs make a right. And as usual, the wrongs he accuses the Democrats of are not factual. Tobin approaches his columns with a partisan narrative that is predictable, far-fetched and frankly, accomplishes nothing of substance. His writing contains no critical thought, only functioning as the spectacle of watching the opposing team’s cheerleaders jumping up and down waving their pom-poms.
Mark N. Jones
Putnam Valley, N.Y.