I was disappointed to see the Cleveland Jewish News coverage of the marches and protests that have been taking place in our country since May 26.
Despite the headline reading,“Protesting the Death of George Floyd,” the first articles led with the destruction that took place rather than the importance of these protests. I certainly have sympathy for the business owners who had their property destroyed.
It took until Page 6 for the CJN to share the article where we learn the Anti-Defamation League is investigating the allegations that white supremacists may be partly behind the violence at the protests. It took until Page 8 (the continuation of the lead article) for the CJN to share some of the thoughtful statements from our Jewish leaders about the reasons many feel compelled to protest the injustices in our current society. On Page 12, among eight photos of the protests, only two showed peaceful protestors while the other six highlighted broken windows, boarded up buildings and a SWAT team.
Now is a time for the Cleveland Jewish community to continue to learn about how the black and brown people in our country have been systematically discriminated against and what we can do to support these human beings. Many in our community look to the CJN for information and you have to do a better job reporting on the whole picture, instead of inciting fear by focusing on the destruction of property.
Ruth Mardell
Shaker Heights