I was disappointed in Ruchi Koval’s Dec. 3 column, “COVID is over, right?”
Although I share her frustrations that there “are many new variants and COVID is not going away anytime soon,” I find her approach to the problem disturbing. Her belief that “God, not us runs the world” and “the experts actually have no clue” concerns me. I see the statistics of vaccinated versus unvaccinated, masked versus unmasked, and how they correlate with COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
There is overwhelming scientific evidence that masking and vaccinations can help end the pandemic. I am sorry that no mention was made of the problem of unmasked and unvaccinated people spreading COVID and its variants, which to me seems to be a missed opportunity. I feel we must be proactive in order to slow down the pandemic. Everyone has a responsibility to protect ourselves and others. We cannot rely on God alone. We, too, have the power to stop the spread of the disease.
Susan Karp
Pepper Pike