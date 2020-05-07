I was disappointed in the Cleveland Jewish News coverage of the February League of Women Voters forum between Tiger Nation 4 Lower Taxes and Citizens for Our Heights Schools for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School levy. ("CH-UH schools seek levy to offset projected deficits,” Feb. 28)
Specifically, the CJN separately interviewed the school treasurer for all input to the article. The article did not represent the comments of Citizens For Heights schools as presented at the forum. One such omission was the comment by the superintendent that levy funds could be used to reopen Wiley Middle School to create new and additional programming. This was in response to a question as to why the school district continues to operate four non-school buildings.
There was also an issue where the superintendent significantly misstated the actual dollars spent by taxpayers in our district. According to the State of Ohio Department of Education district profile report, our per pupil expenditures are $21,222.
Since the forum, two significant events have occurred.
First, the state auditor‘s special task force reviewed a complaint for misuse of taxpayer funds and has recommended an audit and investigation. Secondly, the former longtime chairperson of the lay facilities committee disclosed his concerns of mismanagement and waste in the millions of dollars by district leadership.
Susan Jhirad
Cleveland Heights