We were very disturbed to see the letter from Norman Samuels. (“Progressives will destroy country,” Oct 16)
We don’t know what Torah values he’s referring to, but the Torah values by which we live our lives include that all humans are made in the image of God, the need to care for the widow, orphan and stranger (welcoming the stranger is mentioned 36 times in the Torah), leaving the gleanings and corners of the field for those in need, and paying workers their wages on the same day that they work.
We are very thankful that people like him didn’t prevail and keep our ancestors from coming to this country. In addition, whom one loves or has a relationship with should be none of his business and is not, as he indicated, perverse. And Samuels’ misplaced association between self-control and drug use reveals both his lack of understanding and his lack of compassion as does his calling for the defeat of the “leftist vermin.”
To call fellow human beings “vermin” is against Jewish teaching: “Ve’ahavta Le-re’cha Ka-mocha” – “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Leviticus 19:18).
Barbara and Barry Epstein
Beachwood