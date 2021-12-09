Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s letter to college and university presidents urging them to take action to protect Jewish students from antisemitism is certainly the correct message (“DeWine addresses antisemitism on college campuses in Chanukah letter,” Dec. 3). However, one has to wonder whether DeWine truly understands what he is up against.
Is the governor aware that between 1986 and 2018, Muslim countries poured $6.5 billion into the American university system to promote the foundational antisemitism of the Koran and celebrate Muhammad’s personal decapitation of 600 to 900 unarmed Jewish men and kidnapping and sexual enslavement of 1,000 Jewish girls and women in Medina in 627 (“Follow The Money – Examining Undocumented Foreign Funding of American Universities: Implications For Education and Rising Antisemitism,” June 13, 2020, The Institute For The Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy)?
As night follows day, the success of this 30-plus year, $6.5 billion effort to infect the American education system with Koranic antisemitism is detailed by professor Cary Nelson of the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign’s widely acclaimed treatise, “Israel Denial: Anti-Zionism, Antisemitism and the Faculty Campaign Against the Jewish State (2019).”
It will take an enormous effort by DeWine and his staff to offset the antisemitic damage done to the American higher education system over the past 30 years.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.