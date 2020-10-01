Last year, Matt Dolan sponsored an amendment to give a $5.8 million a year property tax break to one of the wealthiest communities in Ohio, the village of Hunting Valley, whose average income is $500,000 and average house is valued at $1.3 million.
How did we find out? Not through the usual legislative review process because the amendment was quietly slipped into the budget at the end.
Fortunately, Orange school district officials identified the change and alerted the governor who used a line item veto to strike the amendment from the budget.
It is important that voters not forget about this unethical move by Dolan with the election just months away.
His opponent, Tom Jackson, wants to stop the detrimental siphoning of taxpayer dollars from public schools. I agree. When the time to vote is here, make sure to support Jackson, the candidate who will ensure our public schools are funded.
If Dolan stays in office, who knows which school system would be targeted next to appease his big dollar donors. My vote is for Jackson for Ohio Senate District 24.
Lisa Chiu
Solon