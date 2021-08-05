Why do people who are well forget those with Alzheimer’s? Alzheimer’s victims are people with many feelings. When I play piano for people with this illness, they show expressions of love and happiness and excitement.
Alzheimer’s is a debilitating illness. My wonderful husband, Dr. Sheldon Kamen, an ophthalmologist, has it. We recently celebrated our 60th wedding anniversary. After four dates, I knew it was the best decision I ever made. Shelly is kind, caring, loving and brilliant. So many people find out he is my husband and start telling me what a wonderful man and doctor he is. These people are complete strangers.
Unfortunately, before his spiral, where he started the eye clinic, many didn’t care about him once he started to get sick.
His colleagues have forgotten him. I know who you are. The people he helped left him.
“Illness.” Alzheimer’s “is catchy.” So-called friends and family are no more. I tolerate and accept this. I am hurt for my husband. I am happy he doesn’t know the way these people really are.
Our love is everlasting. These people are unkind and not worthy of Shelly’s kindness. So, I ask each of you who is the forgotten, the person with Alzheimer’s, or you who have this?
Judy Kamen
Chagrin Falls