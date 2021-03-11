In the Dec. 11, 2020 Cleveland Jewish News, Dr. Mark Roth wrote an article “Tests results can be misleading.” This is certainly true and while he did include multiple examples in his article, I wish he would have chosen a better example than a false positive pancreatic cancer result.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the world’s deadliest cancers with a five-year survival rate of just 10%. It is also very difficult to detect both because patients often present with vague symptoms, the pancreas is sandwiched between other organs and there is no early detection method. In fact, as too many readers are probably aware, pancreatic cancer is often caught at an advanced stage when it has already spread.
So, while, yes, one should be mindful that false positives do occur, I think that, in the case of pancreatic cancer, if you or a loved one is having symptoms that do not seem to have a clear explanation or that are puzzling, such as back pain, diarrhea, jaundice, unexplained weight loss – go see your doctor – find out what’s wrong. Hopefully it wouldn’t be pancreatic cancer, but if it is, time is of the essence in treating it.
Should you wish to learn more, visit pancan.org. This is also where you can sign up for the 2021 Virtual PurpleStride 5K walk and run.
Alisa Warshay, Media Chair
PurpleStride Cleveland 5K