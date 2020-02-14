There is absolutely no good reason for politicians, mostly conservative Republicans, to scare our senior citizens and threaten to cut Social Security retirement benefits. There is no crisis. Virtually every serious, non-biased study has concluded that the Social Security Trust Fund is fully solvent through 2034.
After that, it will be able to provide 76% to 79% of benefits for the next 60 years beyond 2034. Does it need to be fixed? Of course it does. But it does not have to be done today. And there is no need to cut anyone’s benefits.
One of the many relatively simple reforms that can be made was offered by Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie in 2015. I literally sat in the same car as Arizona governor and presidential candidate Bruce Babbitt in 1987 when he said that what we should do is to “Means-Test” Social Security benefits. For example, we can make Social Security fully solvent well beyond 2034 by reducing the benefits of those with a yearly income of, say, $80,000 per year and higher by a certain percentage. As Babbitt said to me, “Do multi-millionaires really need the same Social Security benefits as a poor senior citizen?”
I call upon all Republican Party U.S. senators and people in Congress to stop scaring our senior citizens.
Rochester, N.Y.