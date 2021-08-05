This weekend, I rolled up my sleeve to participate in the Omega Psi Phi fraternity Cleveland Browns annual blood drive. As mayor, I think it is essential for those who are qualified to donate.
To date, I have given the equivalent of three gallons of blood, supporting people suffering with sickle cell anemia. It is beneficial for patients to receive a compatible blood match that comes from someone of the same race or ethnicity. African Americans make up 13% of the U.S. population, but less than 3% of blood donors.
My Jewish friends tell me that saving a life is one of the most important mitzvot (commandments) overriding nearly all of the others. By donating, you make a difference in the lives of patients with sickle cell as well as people fighting cancer, accidents, or trauma. A single blood donation can save more than one life.
Trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries deplete the blood supply. The Red Cross needs all blood types, especially type O. Someone needs blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. True leadership demands we lead by example. Give, if you can.
Benjamin Holbert, Mayor
Village of Woodmere