The recent tragic death of journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh has caused an outpouring of vitriol against Israel, the only Jewish country on earth. Noa Tishby, Israel’s recently appointed special envoy to fight antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel, puts the entire contretemps into perspective:
“Here are some facts you may not know,” Tishby said. “The International Federation of Journalists ... conducted a report about the number of death cases of journalists in war zones between 1990 and 2020. According to the report, 2,658 journalists have been killed in that period of time. ... Twelve of the cases were Al Jazeera journalists. Seven of them were killed in Syria, two in Iraq, one in Yemen, one in Libya and one case from last week.”
She said, “Each one of these deaths is horrific, but you can’t name the other 2,657 journalists. You can only name the one (who) was killed in clashes between Palestinian terrorists and the Israeli army. In any of the other deaths, we did not see such vitriol, hateful, horrific reactions and rhetoric as we’ve seen by the international community, social media, celebrities and the United Nations toward Israel.”
Tishby concluded, “This is what we call a double standard … and it’s purely rooted in sometimes subconscious antisemitism, anti-Jewish racism. So, please, just think about that for a minute, as well. OK? And rest in peace, Shireen.”
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.