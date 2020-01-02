I am dismayed that the Cleveland Jewish News has apparently been duped into accepting a paid political diatribe in the Dec. 27th edition under the pseudonym, “Another Vu LLC.”
My take is that this quasi-authoritative, pseudo-academic attempt at historic revisionism is deliberately designed to heap dirt on our current president and our current democracy. It seems to me the CJN should be more wary of accepting paid submissions that deal with political issues under disguise.
Charles Faiman, M.D.
Beachwood