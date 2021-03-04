Editor & Publisher has been published since 1884, and for most of that time, it’s been considered the bible of the publishing world. Shortly after I joined the board of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, and then continuing through my tenure as chairman of the editorial committee, vice president and then my three years as chairman of the board, I would clip what Editor & Publisher used to call “10 Newspapers That Do It Right” (renamed “10 Publishers That Do It Right” just a few years ago) and send it to the editor and, at the time, the general manager of the CJN with my written “maybe you’ll get a few ideas from this,” along with my unwritten belief that we weren’t worthy of inclusion – and the hope that perhaps someday we would.
Today is the day I’ve been hoping would happen for more than 26 years.
As proud as I am for all the awards President, Publisher & CEO Kevin S. Adelstein, Managing Editor Bob Jacob and the staff have received over the last decade, the spotlight given to the CJN by Editor & Publisher certainly ranks amongst the highest of accolades, representing the collective work of the entire staff and the assistance and guidance they receive from the CJN Board of Directors and the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation.
The bar has now been set at a new, higher level. I can’t wait to see what you all do next for our community.
Bruce Hennes
Shaker Heights
Publisher’s Note: Bruce Hennes is a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.