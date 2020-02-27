I am writing this letter to voice concern over the expansion of the Ohio EdChoice Scholarship Program. As a public school teacher for nearly 25 years, I have witnessed reductions in state funding, the advent of standardized testing and countless attacks on public education.
Expanding the EdChoice program will only harm public schools further. School officials in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District estimate the district will lose $6.8 million this fiscal year alone. That is only one of many districts across the state that see a steady curtailment in state funding year after year. This creates a cruel cycle in which schools lose some of their most dedicated families and precious financial resources. Then, those same schools are told by the Ohio Department of Education that they’re underperfoming, and they lose more money and more students.
The root of “failing” schools is not the teachers or administrators. The problem is poverty. Instead of investing in schools and helping them improve, the state simply strips them of funds. Perhaps a better tact would be trying to make your community a better place, not diverting much-needed resources away from it. This is a divestment of funds and human capital away from already struggling communities.
Investing in neighborhoods and working to alleviate the causes of poverty are more valuable endeavors than stripping much-needed resources away from already vulnerable communities.
Scott Peterson
Solon
Scott Peterson is a teacher in the Twinsburg City School District.