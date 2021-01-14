In response to Joel Weiner’s letter “Where is election integrity?” (Jan. 8), I am sorry that some do not have greater faith in our elections. In America, voters pick our leaders, our leaders do not pick and choose which voices to heed and which to silence. Despite this pandemic, Americans turned out in record numbers and elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Leaders could not keep Americans from voting and could not stop local election administrators from counting the votes. Now that dozens of courts have thrown out the lawsuits and recounts have affirmed the outcome, some still want to undermine the will of the people and hurt our country by sowing doubts about the election. The voters decided and we must honor their choices and every vote. The election is over and I am just waiting for Jan. 20 at noon.
Andrew Kohn
Cleveland