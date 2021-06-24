• The Cleveland Jewish News will accept election-related letters for the 11th Congressional District primary through NOON on Monday, July 12 for consideration for the Friday, July 16 edition. No election-related letter received after the deadline will be printed, except for letters that rebut facts.
• Letters that rebut facts in letters published through Friday, July 16 will be printed no later than Friday, July 23 if received by NOON on Monday, July 19.
• Letters should be no longer than 250 words.
• Letters of rebuttal should address each incorrect fact in one sentence only.
• Letters should be unique to the CJN and not appear elsewhere.
• No new election letters will be printed after Friday, July 16 as that does not leave rebuttal time before the Tuesday, Aug. 3 election.
• Letters should be submitted to letters@cjn.org, cjn.org/letters or mailed to 23880 Commerce Park Suite 1, Beachwood, OH 44122.
• Letters must include your name and city of residence for publication, and daytime telephone number for verification purposes.
• Complete letters policy is at cjn.org/letters.