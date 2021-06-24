• The Cleveland Jewish News will accept election-related letters for the 11th Congressional District primary through NOON on Monday, July 12 for consideration for the Friday, July 16 edition. No election-related letter received after the deadline will be printed, except for letters that rebut facts.

• Letters that rebut facts in letters published through Friday, July 16 will be printed no later than Friday, July 23 if received by NOON on Monday, July 19.

• Letters should be no longer than 250 words.

• Letters of rebuttal should address each incorrect fact in one sentence only.

• Letters should be unique to the CJN and not appear elsewhere.

• No new election letters will be printed after Friday, July 16 as that does not leave rebuttal time before the Tuesday, Aug. 3 election.

• Letters should be submitted to letters@cjn.org, cjn.org/letters or mailed to 23880 Commerce Park Suite 1, Beachwood, OH 44122.

• Letters must include your name and city of residence for publication, and daytime telephone number for verification purposes.

• Complete letters policy is at cjn.org/letters.

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.