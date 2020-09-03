The 2020 presidential election could be the most crucial election ever in American history. There is an abundantly clear and vast distinction between voting for the Republican Trump-Pence ticket vs. the
Democrat Biden-Harris ticket.
If one favors a continuation of the violence and civil unrest perpetrated by the anti-Semitic, self-proclaimed Marxist Black Lives Matter organization and Antifa (not by “peaceful protesters” as the Democrats and mainstream media falsely portray them to be), then one will vote Biden-Harris. If one favors defunding or abolishing police departments, ordering the police to stand down and unwilling to even condemn all the rioting and violence, then one will vote Biden-Harris. If one is for restoring law and order to our burning, looted, riot-damaged cities (all of them coincidently being Democrat-ruled cities), then one should vote for Trump-Pence.
Joel Weiner
Mayfield Heights