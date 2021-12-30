Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett’s article headlined, “Forget the obituary, live your life now,” hits me in two ways.
I was the obit editor for The Cleveland Press during 1965-67. That said, several years ago I was getting a routine checkup when the nurse, out of the blue (or maybe brown) asked me: “Did you think you would live this long?” Duh? A word maven, I was stunned and could not respond. However, I will be 96 next month, and I still cannot come up with a proper retort. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact my heart stopped on two separate occasions. Or not.
David H. Brown
North Bethesda, Md.