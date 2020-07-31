Ruchi Koval’s column,“Masks here for long haul,” in the July 3 Cleveland Jewish News was very perspicacious. For some humans, a mask is life long.
As John Updike said: Celebrity is a mask that eats into the face. (“Self-Consciousness: Memoirs,” 1989). The world is full of fools, and she or he who would not see it, should live alone and smash his or her mirror: Adaptation attributed to Claude Le Petit (1640 to 1665) in Discours critiques (1686).
Hopefully, we will be able to unmask and truly see each other again within three years of pandemic time. A colleague said flippantly: “I think there is something wrong with my eyesight.” I said what’s wrong? He said, “I can’t see going to work (or school, office, meeting).”
Dave Hancock
Chester Township