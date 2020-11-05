I wanted to share my thoughts about the High Holy Days. It’s been weeks and I’m still moved by how meaningful my experiences were at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami.
Like many, I was concerned even though members’ participation at weekly Shabbat services has been strong, holding everything online would make it difficult to meet expectations. But those expectations were exceeded – and as a lay leader, I believe there’s an interesting lesson as a result.
From videos of members blowing shofar or their kazoo to videography that made the cello on Kol Nidre feel particularly intimate, and from a word cloud with members’ feelings of gratitude unfolding in real time to a unique Al Chet prayer, ST-KA created a range of thoughtful opportunities for members to engage with the text and with each other.
The Al Chet confessional was a moment in time in which we experienced atonement, healing and interconnectedness virtually and were able to share those feelings with each other through the chat box as Rabbi Allison Vann created a “real time” Al Chet using our words. This was a community moment of bearing our souls and seeking redemption as a congregation – very moving and emotional.
The opportunities to connect began before the High Holy Days when bags for creating sacred spaces at home were delivered to every family.
Interestingly, the investment made by the rabbi, music director Deb Rogers, lay leaders and the staff has given us “permission” to think even more creatively about what’s next. What a wonderful opportunity.
Dorothea Polster, Executive Board Member
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami
Beachwood