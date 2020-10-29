A beautiful article for a beautiful and accomplished man, “A Tribute to Harlan Diamond,” and so eloquently written by Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman.

Cynthia L. Winters

Shaker Heights

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

Letters, commentaries and opinions appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.