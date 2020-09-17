This Shabbat Nitzavim the parsha begins, “Atem nitzavim hayom, You are all standing this day ...”
Events in our nation remind us we all stand this day, and soon will be casting a ballot to declare where we stand, what nation our Jewish community wants our America to be.
One side says the danger is violent protests and the destruction of suburbs and civilization by communities of color.
The other that our crisis is the overthrow of American democracy by a tyrant.
Three facts point to the rise of the tyrant. The casting aside of 200,000 deaths from his failures, the dismissing of needless economic catastrophe and the third is the embrace of the shooting of innocent people.
As well as any, we Jews should know that, across millenia, dictatorship lives in the air of facts denied, of fantasies constructed to promote the will of the leader. We, of all people, should sniff the danger of tyranny before it is too late. The takeover is well underway, but not yet complete.
Today we read, “I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. Therefore choose life, that you and your children may live.” On Nov. 3,
our community can stand before the American public together, and choose life. I plan to do so, and join many Republican friends as well, to vote for decency, to the end of the rule by hate, for democracy, to stop the danger of dictatorship, to vote for Joe Biden.
Arthur Lavin, M.D.
Shaker Heights