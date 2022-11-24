I am perplexed by the inclusion of two particular weekly columnists who appear in the Cleveland Jewish News. First, I don’t understand the benefit of running Ben Cohen’s column. He seems to be solely obsessed with antisemitism, an important topic already deftly covered in your news articles as incidents occur. There is a bland sameness and predictability to the content of his articles, and he reminds me of those “red scare” hunters in the 1950s who were obsessed with communists. I picture Cohen checking under his bed every morning for antisemites. Surely there are other topics upon which to write?
Second, I grew up in University Heights and Beachwood, and unless there has been a radical demographic change I haven’t heard about, most of Cleveland’s Jewish population (your readers) are liberal Democrats, which makes me wonder why a far-right columnist like Jonathan Tobin gets a prominent weekly column. Of course, he is free to express his opinion, but not only do his views not reflect those of most of your readers, but there is no liberal Democratic writer given an equal amount of space in a weekly column. You’ve got two Republican writers more suitable for Fox News or former President Donald Trump’s website and none that one would find in The New York Times or on CNN.
Mark N. Jones
Putnam Valley, N.Y.