I read with interest Cleveland Jewish News Arts reviewer Bob Abelman’s Nov. 20 column, “The Show Must Go On: When local arts organizations go virtual.”
But I was disappointed that Ensemble Theatre’s virtual offering – three 10-minute plays premiering every other Monday at 7 p.m. – was not mentioned. These plays, under the auspices of the Cleveland Heights-based theater, are written by local playwrights and performed by local actors. Playwrights whose works are being performed include members of the Jewish community: Joey Bauer, Berenice Kleiman, Josh Mendel and (full disclosure) myself.
The plays are available to the public free of charge. Go to Ensemble Theatre, scroll down to Home/Facebook/Cleveland and then to 10-minute plays. The last plays before the holidays air Monday, Nov. 30.
Cynthia Dettelbach
Pepper Pike