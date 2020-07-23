Our communities of color are literally choking to death. Studies indicate that over 300,000 people die every single year from health issues related to air pollution. A disproportionate number of the victims are people of color.
COVID-19 deaths are higher in highly polluted areas. Climate change and weather-related disasters effects are more severe on groups that have been excluded from socioeconomic progress and get little help in rebuilding their lives. The dialogue and actions toward building a more just society cannot be separate from efforts to repair and eradicate environmental injustice.
As insurmountable as this sounds, radical and
immediate action must be taken to fight climate change. In 2019, a bipartisan coalition of former
Federal Reserve Board chairs, top economic advisers to recent presidents of both parties, and Nobel Prize-winning economists have endorsed a federal carbon tax, one that would distribute all of the revenue to American households. H.R. 763 Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a bipartisan bill designed to aggressively decrease carbon emissions in the United States.
In the past couple of months, we have challenged racial injustice and changes are coming. It’s time to act on climate change and take radical action. Demand Congress to act on H.R.763.
Catalina Maddox-Wagers
Cleveland Heights