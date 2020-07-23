While the Say No to Rezone political action committee appreciates the coverage in the July 17 Cleveland Jewish News, the article about rezoning had errors and omissions we must address (“Beech Brook battleground”).
The developer’s ordinance text allows for four houses per acre for a possible total of 272 dwellings, and not 85 single-family homes south of the creek and 28 single-family homes north of the creek.
There was no mention of the total of 195,500 square feet when adding together retail, commercial and office square footage. It’s listed on the developer’s map. The text of the developer’s rezoning ordinance puts no limit on the total square footage of the commercial and office buildings. Also, 725 to 900 parking spaces are listed on the map. There are also two areas on his map labeled “future development.” We don’t know what those will be.
The text of Pepper Pike’s proposed ordinance Chapter 1271.04 states, “No individual retail store or establishment shall exceed a maximum of 12,000 square feet of total floor area.”
At the July 15 council meeting, councilman Scott Newell asked developer Bryan Stone about the images he was presenting. Stone replied they were stylized images from other projects “not done by us.”
The rezoning issue is simple, do you want a retail, commercial, office and high-density residential district near Lander Circle and abutting our school campus? We feel we don’t need it, we don’t want it and it will hurt us.
Judi and Manny Naft
Pepper Pike