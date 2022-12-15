Before Thanksgiving, the Beachwood East Eruv Society received uplifting news from Rabbi Akiva Feinstein of Menorah Park. With permission, we share his story.
Feinstein writes “… I am the rabbi at Menorah Park and wanted to thank you for the creation and maintenance of the eruv extension which help out residents and families in a significant way. This past week, Wiggins Place on the MP campus was rebuilding a fence that resulted in times when the eruv was down. We relied on a number of our engineering staff who were very involved and helpful in fixing the eruv. Engineering head, Chris Mansour, and his staff worked diligently with eruv supervisor Rabbi (Yonah) Dick and me to ensure that the eruv was up each week. However, on one wintry Friday they could not finish a fence section. The workers, on their own time and in cold snow, put up a temporary rope and beams. Rabbi Dick guided the workers who were proud to fix the eruv. In fact, the contractor putting up the fence …
drove one hour from his home in wintry weather just before Shabbos to double check on an eruv section being worked on by the Wiggins staff.”
Feinstein concludes, “It just goes to show that while we live in crazy times, we have such nice people in our community willing to help the Jewish community in our keeping of the mitzvos …” Wishing all a happy Chanukah and our prayer that the Chanukah lights uplift all.
Carol B. Stein, President
Beachwood East Eruv Society