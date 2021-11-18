I want to extend a special thanks to Managing Editor Bob Jacob and the Cleveland Jewish News.
By printing the article prior to the Chardon Kristallnacht vigil, it ultimately added to the richness of the event (“Kristallnacht to be commemorated for first time on Chardon Square,” Nov. 5). People reached out to you and you forwarded their contact to me. These people, besides touching me with their stories of that horrific night and the following consequences being the Holocaust, became integral to this first Geauga County remembrance as participants and active audience members.
Currently, four have committed to next year’s continuance.
Not being Jewish, I gave it as much solemness, honor, ritual and meaning as I was able to with the help of Susan Effron.
Six women presenters lit six memorial candles to then light the audience’s candles to signify us, but also connect to one another, the six points of the Star of David and sadly the 6 million souls. In solidarity and commitment.
Mary Briggs,
Chardon Kristallnacht Commemoration Organizer