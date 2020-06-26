While driving in a center lane, a car in the right lane pulled up to me and my wife with music so loud, we could feel the vibrations in our car. When the song resulted in lyrics including “f--k this and f--k that,” we closed the passenger window and the driver started yelling repeatedly “black lives matter” and giving us the middle finger.
She continued this behavior until the next light and sped off all the while repeating her response. This was not an act of discrimination on our part. It was a reaction to sound pollution and nothing else. I vehemently resent anyone who thinks otherwise. When we learn to respect each other’s lives, we will live in a better world.
Roger Kramer
Shaker Heights