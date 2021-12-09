As Jews, we spent many centuries under the heels of white supremacists. We remained silent in the face of often violent attacks. Some in the Jewish community today support these vile scoundrels. They are blind to the poisonous atmosphere spawned by the likes of former President Donald Trump.
From 1937 to early 1939, my father ran around eastern Europe for two years trying to convince family members the Germans were bent on destroying the Jewish people. He failed in his efforts. No one believed him. The result was the destruction of several hundred members of my family.
When people such as U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., say they want to kill someone merely because she is of Puerto Rican descent, believe him. He means it. When U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., attacks a fellow member of Congress with the spurious claim she is a terrorist, she means it, no matter how many times she apologizes. Trump unleashed evil forces in American society. It behooves us to fight them with all our energy.
Have we learned nothing yet?
Andrew W. Grossman
Lyndhurst