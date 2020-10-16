What I find to be the most frustrating, irritating and immoral about today’s political “conservatives” is how many – not all – follow the lead of many of their biggest campaign donors/contributors who are pulling their strings behind the scenes. These donors contribute millions and millions to conservative “think-tanks” which are essentially fake and phony right-wing propaganda mills/factories which are disguised as non-biased, objective and scientific research “institutes,” as are many of their political organizations, “foundations’ and universities. They have the nerve to peddle their never-ending grievance about how they are in the minority when it comes to having their views heard by the American people and how they are “outnumbered,” none of which is true.
But what insults my intelligence the most is how many of them try to hide the fact they are extreme libertarians. In addition, more of them than the public realizes also try to hide the fact that they are what I refer to as “survival-of-the-fittest” Social Darwinists who would love to abolish (not just cut) every single federal government social program that helps the lower classes and middle classes – especially Social Security which they hate the most.
To put it simply, there are many wealthy, powerful and influential conservatives participating in an elaborate conspiracy and scheme to try to brainwash the American people, and it needs to be exposed.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.