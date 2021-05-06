I want to commend the CJN on the continuing excellent reporting on Montefiore updates (“Montefiore fined; criminal probe into false testing begins,” April 30). I think it is a disgrace and an affront to the Jewish community to read of the callous and indifferent attitude of the administration of Menorah Park/Montefiore.

This nursing home is a nonprofit organization which relies heavily on donations, money from trusts, foundations, etc., for its existence. I would hope that the donations be used to care for the elderly population regardless of faith and not for other things.

Laurel Mazorow

Orange

