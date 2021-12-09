I’m a Ruchi Koval fan. I read her column in the Cleveland Jewish News regularly, and admire her optimism and faith. Nonetheless, I took issue with some of what was written in “COVID is over – right?” (Dec. 3)
It is misinformation to state the “experts actually have no clue.” Here are some clues: wear a mask, avoid crowded spaces and get vaccinated. The rapid development of highly-effective COVID vaccines is a medical miracle. Having a “heightened sense of G-d’s power” doesn’t mean one should ride in a motorboat without a life preserver or drive a car without a seatbelt. I deeply respect those who believe that reliance on G-d is important, but I believe G-d wants us to help ourselves as well.
My physician friends battling COVID on the “frontlines” are physically and emotionally exhausted. The vast majority of their hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated. They tell me the situation is as bad as it has ever been. Imagine yourself as a physician, struggling to keep your COVID patients alive, when you know in your heart there is little chance you would have ever met them had they been vaccinated.
I’ve never cared for the expression, “man plans and G-d laughs.” Perhaps, when it comes to COVID, an appropriate expression would be “man chooses not to be vaccinated and G-d cries”?
Bennett Fagin
Beachwood