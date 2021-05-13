I wanted to make sure the community recognizes the Face to Face program, formerly of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah and now of the Kol Israel Foundation, as a dominant force for Holocaust education in Ohio.
Approaching 30 years in existence, Face to Face has brought over 58,000 students from throughout the state for a three-hour program during the school year. Since the pandemic, Marianne Lax, the KIF education director, has reached out virtually to present the program to audiences beyond the middle and high school clientele to include adult groups who, in many instances, would not have access to this sort of in-depth research and/or interactions with a survivor.
The future of Holocaust education is assured with KIF continuing this endeavor.
Martha Sivertson, Executive Director
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah
Beachwood