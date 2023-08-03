I was happy to hear that Face To Face will continue to tell students about the Holocaust. (“Kol Israel Foundation moving Face to Face, headquarters to B’nai Jeshurun,” July 28)
As a Holocaust survivor, I’ve told my story to students from all parts of Cleveland for 30 years. Usually four or five Congregation Shaarey Tikvah congregants would explain various aspects of the Holocaust at their station, and then students from the visiting school would listen to my presentation.
Most of them had studied the Holocaust in their school and asked me interesting questions. Often, I would get a package days later of letters from the students, probably what their teacher had suggested, often with comments that told me they had really listened to my presentation. I’m glad that B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will continue the program.
Roni Berenson
South Euclid