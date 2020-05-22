I appreciate that Bruce Jacobson shared his experience with me and that this letter was a beneficial springboard toward dialogue. It is so important, especially during this uncommon time that we communicate (“Facility can do better,” May 15).
Beginning at the end of March with the first case on our campus, we began a consistent pattern of communication with families, residents and staff directly and through phone calls, emails and written notices. We have continued with general weekly updates supplemented by additional communication throughout the week if there is something new and important to report.
In the communication, we include an email address, publicrelations@menorahpark.org, and have a dedicated page on our website with a means to connect as well. All family members are welcome to contact their building administrator or me with questions or concerns. We believe in maintaining open lines of communication and we are committed to responding as quickly as possible. We will continue to reach out to gather additional email addresses for family members, so that the messages we share extend to more resident families.
Nancy Sutula
Vice President of Residential Services
Menorah Park
Beachwood