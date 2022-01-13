Regarding the article about the educational voucher lawsuit, it is shameful that Jewish day schools accept vouchers, mostly to the detriment of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights school system. (“Districts sue state over school vouchers,” Jan. 7)

Even worse, members of the Jewish community use the availability of vouchers to market the area. Moral and constitutional considerations make it imperative that families who send their children to religious day schools use their own funds, not public school funds, to pay the tuition.

Jennifer Wintner

Cleveland Heights

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.