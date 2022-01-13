Regarding the article about the educational voucher lawsuit, it is shameful that Jewish day schools accept vouchers, mostly to the detriment of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights school system. (“Districts sue state over school vouchers,” Jan. 7)
Even worse, members of the Jewish community use the availability of vouchers to market the area. Moral and constitutional considerations make it imperative that families who send their children to religious day schools use their own funds, not public school funds, to pay the tuition.
Jennifer Wintner
Cleveland Heights