As a genealogist, I am searching for connections to my family tree as we had family in the 1900s in Cleveland. There was a Joseph Herskovitz, or closely related spelling, and name changed to Hersh. He had a brother, Jacob, my great-grandfather who left Cleveland and lived in Fremont before Detroit. They had a sister, Anna. Joseph may have had a daughter, Sadie, who may have lived in Cleveland and Fremont.

If anyone is connected to my ancestors, please contact me as I want to connect the family tree for accuracy. I can be reached at 281-948-8862.

Edward Hersh

Pearland, Texas

