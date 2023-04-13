I made a quick trip to the Cleveland area for a funeral last week and decided to visit Ridge Road Cemetery No. 2, where my grandparents are laid to rest. Although I grew up in the eastern suburbs, I don’t remember visiting the Ridge Road Cemetery before.
All my plans were very last minute and I wasn’t sure how to find the plots. I phoned the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the organization that among other things now manages some of the old Jewish cemeteries in the area, just hours before most would be sitting down to their Passover seder. When I explained to the business manager, Doug Fox, that I was visiting the cemetery as I was passing through that very day and I needed to know where my grandfather’s plot was, he immediately got to work. He called me back within five minutes and told me where to find it, and he even followed up a short time later asking if I found it, and if everything was OK.
Between the caring and helpful receptionist, and the business manager, I was treated in a warm and caring way, and they completely ignored the fact that my inquiry was a last-minute pre-holiday request. It was as if I was family. I found both the cemetery and the plot easily, and spent Passover with my grandfather for the first time in 58 years. Doug will never know just how much that meant to me.
Brenda Priddy
Goodyear, Ariz.