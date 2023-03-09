Upon hearing of Phil Fink’s death, I had strong recollection of our time at Cleveland Heights High School. It happened over a half a century ago, but I still can hear the daily sound of the chimes followed by a familiar voice saying, “This is WHHS, the radio station of Cleveland Heights High School. Here are the morning announcements brought to you by Phil Fink.”
For my three years at Heights High, over 3,000 students stopped playing tabletop football or paused putting on makeup to listen and hear that the dairy freeze bar in the social room would be open until 4:15 p.m. today, and the girls’ volleyball team would be using the stage gym.
How nice to know that our student announcer would go on to be a professional radio announcer for most of the rest of his life.
Esther Moss
University Heights