As originally reported in The Hill, Michael Flynn, former national security advisor in the Trump administration, suggested that the United States should have a single religion.

Here’s his direct quote, which I viewed on the video of his speech on “Reawaken America” on Saturday night, Nov. 13: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.”

Amazingly, later that evening (on Twitter at 8:33 p.m. Nov. 13), Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel tweeted, apparently in response to Flynn’s “Reawaken America” comments: “We Stand with General Flynn.”

Forgetting about our guaranteed First Amendment rights for a moment, I think I know which religion Flynn wants to make our country’s official religion. So Josh, what’s your religious choice for the United States, considering you evidently agree with Flynn?

Some politicians will say anything, ridiculous as it may be, to get elected.

Kurt Bloch

Lyndhurst

