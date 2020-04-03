Thank you for the excellent article highlighting the work of our local food pantries in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. As a volunteer and board member of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, I can attest to the dedication and commitment of our staff, leadership and volunteers to meeting the needs of the at-risk seniors and families, both in the Jewish and general communities. (“Local food pantries step up efforts in wake of crisis,” Cleveland Jewish News, March 20)
In these uncertain times, as the authorities recommend that we all stay at home, it is even more critical that those who depend on us receive the food and sustenance so desperately needed. The food pantry has taken the steps needed to assure the safety of its volunteers and clients. Please contact them to volunteer with distribution. Cash donations are also very much needed and appreciated. Contact kosherfb.org.
Muriel Weber
Shaker Heights