Beachwood needs strong, purposeful leadership to restore its reputation and integrity. Justin Berns is the only candidate who can do this. He has brought and will continue to bring sound, strong, thoughtful, ethical leadership to move Beachwood forward. The undersigned believe this, along with our fellow former Beachwood City Council members Martin Arsham, Bob Bloom, Mel Jacobs, Brian Linick and Mark Mintz.
Berns’ experience in service to Beachwood has extended for almost 30 years. He was unanimously appointed to fill an unexpired term on city council and was then elected to serve on city council in 2015. He is thoughtful, caring, healthy and leads with insight and integrity. Beyond that, he is acutely aware of the issues facing Beachwood beyond restoring its reputation. With his business of building custom homes, he has extensive knowledge regarding planning, budgeting, and infrastructure improvements, all areas that Beachwood will need to address.
We know what it takes to run Beachwood. We trust Justin to do so in a way that we can be proud of and that will maintain and improve Beachwood. Justin will bring integrity and public service experience back into the mayor’s office. We enthusiastically support his candidacy for Beachwood mayor and have confidence and faith that he is the one candidate who can move Beachwood forward. Please join us by voting for Berns on Nov. 2.
Fred Goodman, Beachwood
Alice Jacobs, Beachwood
Mark Wachter, Beachwood