The best way to understand a candidate’s positions and demeanor is to witness that person in a forum or debate.
Candidates answering questions on the spot, without their staff, demonstrate familiarity with the topic and communications skills. Doing this in response to third parties and in exchanges with opposing candidates allows the audience perspective on each candidate’s demeanor towards challenges and towards people who may favor a different solution. Comparing the candidates’ responses side by side provides a voter with a truer picture of the choices on the ballot.
When a candidate refuses to appear at a public forum or debate, that is both a duck and a power play. The candidate is expressing reluctance to allow voters to make that vital comparison. The candidate is also saying the election outcome should be determined by campaign expenditures and name recognition, rather than on policy.
Meetings with a media editorial group are not the same as a public venue; the setting and format are not as public and probing. Campaign ads are full of platitudes and not subject to fact checks.
True democracy requires candidates to appear together in public and answer questions from voters and from experienced journalists. Voters should consider this when making their own decisions.
For all of the above reasons, the League of Women Voters has organized such forums in thousands of races and jurisdictions. We respectfully request that all candidates honor these invitations.
Annette Tucker Sutherland, Chair
League of Women Voters
Shaker Heights Chapter